ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Interacts With Participants Of Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026. Highlighting the incredible nationwide participation, he warmly welcomed the enthusiastic young participants representing around two hundred and fifty districts across the country, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Reflecting on the successful establishment of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat - MY Bharat' platform a few years ago, the Prime Minister praised its massive expansion to encompass crores of young citizens. Commending the highly admirable work being actively executed by the youth network across the nation, he specifically noted their outstanding capabilities spanning from the Viksit Bharat Dialogue to the Viksit Vibrant Village Program.

"Today, the young friends of MY Bharat are doing exceptionally commendable work across the entire country," PM Modi said. Recalling the genesis of the ground-level initiative during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister explained the vision to encourage youth to step beyond virtual interactions and understand the nation's realities at the grassroots level.

Detailing the objective to send young citizens to border villages in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, he shared that over 400 youth were selected from three lakh participants to immerse themselves in local cultures and witness the deep patriotic aspirations driving these regions. "Connecting your culture with the culture there is absolutely the finest example of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," affirmed PM Modi.

Sharing profound personal connections with border communities forged during extensive travels before assuming governmental office, the Prime Minister highlighted an enduring tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside soldiers on the frontlines. Drawing parallels between personal magnificent experiences and the thrilling accounts shared by the returning youth, ranging from witnessing immense local affection to the incredible courage of the armed forces, he also honoured the immense sacrifices made by soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "The bravehearts hoisted the flag of victory under the most challenging circumstances, and this entire experience of the Viksit Vibrant Village has been truly magnificent," said PM Modi.

Positioning developed villages as the absolute foundational pillars for building a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister emphasised the continuous and expansive nature of this transformative journey. Stressing that the active, grassroots involvement of the younger generation not only broadens the overarching national vision but also deeply fortifies their personal resolve to contribute meaningfully to the country's progress, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of this connection.

"When the youth of the country actively connects with the ground, they make the overarching vision of a Viksit Bharat even broader," asserted PM Modi. Acknowledging the extreme hardships inherent to life in the border regions, the Prime Minister praised the local inhabitants for living and breathing patriotism every single moment despite their difficult circumstances.