ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Stresses On Working For Transparent, Impartial AI Ecosystem

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has a unique proposition of scale, diversity and democracy, due to which the world trusts India's digital infrastructure. PM Modi also emphasised the importance of data security and democratisation of technology and said all should work towards an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem which is transparent, impartial and secure.

Interacting with CEOs and experts working in the field of AI at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here, he emphasised the need to embrace new technology in all spheres and use it to contribute to national growth and urged the use of indigenous technology across key sectors.

"The prime minister highlighted that India has a unique proposition of scale, diversity and democracy, due to which the world trusts India's digital infrastructure," according to a statement issued by the PMO.

In line with his vision of 'AI for All', he said, everyone needs to create an impact with the technology as well as inspire the world. He urged the CEOs and experts to make India a fertile destination for all global AI efforts. Aligned with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit to be held in February, the interaction aimed to foster strategic collaborations, showcase AI innovations and accelerate India's AI mission goals.

During the interaction, the CEOs expressed strong support towards the goal of becoming self-sufficient in AI technology. They also acknowledged the efforts and resources the government is putting to put India as a leader in AI on the global stage.