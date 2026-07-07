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India To Supply BrahMos Missiles to Indonesia, Jointly Develop Sabang Port In Malacca Strait

In this image received on on July 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, Presidential Palace, in Jakarta, Indonesia. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday inked an agreement with Indonesia for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military. The development comes following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta. The BrahMos is regarded as the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. It can travel at speeds of up to Mach 2.8, carry a heavy warhead and strike targets at ranges exceeding 290 kilometres. The two sides also inked nearly a dozen agreements to significantly bolster two-way cooperation in several areas, including critical minerals, technology, food security, medicines and maritime security. Addressing a press meet with the Indonesian President, PM Modi said that both nations are taking important steps in several sectors, including security, technology and education. “Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation,” he said. PM Modi said that both countries has decided to enhance cooperation in areas of blue economy, maritime trade and port development. India and Indonesia also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar port project. “Growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation”, PM Modi said. Highlighting the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said that the collaboration is "reaching new heights," with active cooperation across key sectors including development, security, technology, culture, and education.