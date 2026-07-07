India To Supply BrahMos Missiles to Indonesia, Jointly Develop Sabang Port In Malacca Strait
The two sides also inked agreements to significantly bolster two-way cooperation in several areas, including critical minerals, technology, food security, medicines and maritime security.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday inked an agreement with Indonesia for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military. The development comes following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.
The BrahMos is regarded as the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. It can travel at speeds of up to Mach 2.8, carry a heavy warhead and strike targets at ranges exceeding 290 kilometres.
Addressing the joint press meet with President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.@prabowo https://t.co/LrvzAuUjzi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026
The two sides also inked nearly a dozen agreements to significantly bolster two-way cooperation in several areas, including critical minerals, technology, food security, medicines and maritime security.
Addressing a press meet with the Indonesian President, PM Modi said that both nations are taking important steps in several sectors, including security, technology and education. “Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation,” he said.
PM Modi said that both countries has decided to enhance cooperation in areas of blue economy, maritime trade and port development. India and Indonesia also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar port project.
List of outcomes (20 in total) : State Visit of PM @narendramodi to Indonesia ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026
🇮🇳 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/8CwcAkY1Ly
“Growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation”, PM Modi said. Highlighting the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said that the collaboration is "reaching new heights," with active cooperation across key sectors including development, security, technology, culture, and education.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, built in 2018, he added, is now reaching new heights. “We are making strides across development, security, technology, culture and education," he stated. Looking toward the future, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the transformative impact of the alliance.
"I am sure that a new golden chapter in India and Indonesia's bilateral relations will begin from today," PM Modi said, adding that the strengthened bond would have a positive impact on the 21st century and for all of mankind.
Modi also announced the decision to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore in Indonesia. "We are delighted that India's UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia's payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel," he said.
Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome accorded to PM @narendramodi at the Istana Merdeka in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/fD2fgCfkNK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2026
The prime minister and the Indonesian president also discussed various global challenges, including the situation in West Asia. "In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.
"On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace," he said. The Prime Minister thanked Prabowo for the grand welcome. He recalled the strong personal rapport between the two leaders, noting that India had the privilege of welcoming President Prabowo as the Chief Guest for last year's Republic Day celebrations.
"Last year, we had the opportunity to welcome him as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations."
Reflecting on the evolution of the partnership, the Prime Minister noted that the relationship has gained significant momentum in recent years.
A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026
Prime Minister @narendramodi was conferred ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ Medal of Honor by President @prabowo. This is the highest honor of Republic of Indonesia. It has been awarded in recognition of PM’s leadership… pic.twitter.com/wDtSIPsViS
"In the past years, the relations between India and Indonesia have witnessed new trust, depth, and energy," he said. Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour, upon PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta on Tuesday, where horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and enthusiastic crowds marked the commencement of his official visit to Indonesia.
वैश्विक उथल-पुथल के इस दौर में भारत का मानना है कि dialogue और diplomacy की भूमिका, पहले से कहीं अधिक महत्वपूर्ण हो गई है।— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2026
Palestine के विषय पर, हम Two-State Solution और long-term peace का समर्थन करते हैं: PM @narendramodi
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received the Prime Minister, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug before embarking on their high-level bilateral talks. The Prime Minister landed in Indonesia on Monday, where he was formally received on the tarmac by President Prabowo and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.
This July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks PM Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian archipelago. Crucially, this is the first bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
Also read: