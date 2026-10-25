ETV Bharat / bharat

'From Mines To Microchips': PM Modi At Launch Of RBI's Rs 169 Crore Data Centre In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Odisha’s youth that their aspirations would be fulfilled as the state emerges as a destination for data centres, advanced computing, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing.

Addressing the inauguration of the Reserve Bank of India’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Infovally in Jatani, near Bhubaneswar, Modi said the emerging technology ecosystem would open new avenues for young people, enabling Odisha to expand beyond its traditional mineral-based economy.

PM Modi Inaugurates RBI's Rs 169 Crore Data Centre In Odisha (PTI)

"I assure the youth of Odisha that the big dreams you have seen will certainly be fulfilled. We will do it," Modi said, expressing confidence in the state’s technological future.

"Odisha is going to write a new future, from mines to microchips," he said, pointing to the growing investment opportunities in data centres and advanced computing.

The Prime Minister said the RBI’s new facilities reflected the growing importance of eastern India in India’s development journey. He added that Odisha’s economy was increasingly being strengthened by technology alongside its natural resources and mineral-based industries. The state is also working to develop a new ecosystem in semiconductors and electronics, creating opportunities for young people in emerging technology sectors, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the RBI’s new facilities, Modi said protecting India’s expanding digital banking ecosystem had become essential as financial services increasingly rely on technology.

"The decade gone by was about taking banking to those who were deprived of it. The coming decade will be about making banking more efficient and more reliable," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, in Bhubaneswar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also seen. (PTI)

He warned that cyber threats were evolving and that conventional security arrangements and outdated training systems would not be sufficient to address the new challenges.

Modern infrastructure and skilled human resources would be needed to protect the banking system from cybercriminals and cyberterrorists, he said, adding that the Cybersecurity Training Institute would play an important role in building these capabilities.

The new Data Centre, meanwhile, is expected to strengthen the technological infrastructure supporting the RBI and the wider financial sector. Modi also highlighted the expansion of financial inclusion, claiming that digital banking had enabled citizens across the country to access financial services around the clock.