'From Mines To Microchips': PM Modi At Launch Of RBI's Rs 169 Crore Data Centre In Odisha
The Prime Minister said the RBI’s new facilities reflected the growing importance of eastern India in India’s development journey, writes Minati Singha
Published : October 25, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Odisha’s youth that their aspirations would be fulfilled as the state emerges as a destination for data centres, advanced computing, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing.
Addressing the inauguration of the Reserve Bank of India’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Infovally in Jatani, near Bhubaneswar, Modi said the emerging technology ecosystem would open new avenues for young people, enabling Odisha to expand beyond its traditional mineral-based economy.
"I assure the youth of Odisha that the big dreams you have seen will certainly be fulfilled. We will do it," Modi said, expressing confidence in the state’s technological future.
"Odisha is going to write a new future, from mines to microchips," he said, pointing to the growing investment opportunities in data centres and advanced computing.
The Prime Minister said the RBI’s new facilities reflected the growing importance of eastern India in India’s development journey. He added that Odisha’s economy was increasingly being strengthened by technology alongside its natural resources and mineral-based industries. The state is also working to develop a new ecosystem in semiconductors and electronics, creating opportunities for young people in emerging technology sectors, he said.
Highlighting the significance of the RBI’s new facilities, Modi said protecting India’s expanding digital banking ecosystem had become essential as financial services increasingly rely on technology.
"The decade gone by was about taking banking to those who were deprived of it. The coming decade will be about making banking more efficient and more reliable," he said.
He warned that cyber threats were evolving and that conventional security arrangements and outdated training systems would not be sufficient to address the new challenges.
Modern infrastructure and skilled human resources would be needed to protect the banking system from cybercriminals and cyberterrorists, he said, adding that the Cybersecurity Training Institute would play an important role in building these capabilities.
The new Data Centre, meanwhile, is expected to strengthen the technological infrastructure supporting the RBI and the wider financial sector. Modi also highlighted the expansion of financial inclusion, claiming that digital banking had enabled citizens across the country to access financial services around the clock.
The Prime Minister said the next phase of banking reforms should focus not only on expanding access but also on making financial services more secure, efficient and reliable. He also highlighted the expansion of pension and insurance coverage through government-backed social security schemes.
Modi said the government’s approach to development was aimed at ensuring that its benefits reached every region and section of society, including people in rural areas and smaller towns.
Taking a jibe at the previous government, Modi said, earlier when 15 paisa of every rupee spent was reaching beneficiaries, now every single rupee disbursed by the central government reaches beneficiaries' accounts intact. He cited improvements in connectivity, healthcare infrastructure and digital access as part of efforts to make governance more people-centric.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Odisha Governor Brajmohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, among other dignitaries.
The RBI's facility is spread across 18.55 acres, and the foundation stone was laid by then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on March 22, 2023.
The site in Info Valley-II was chosen for its geographical stability, away from seismically active zones and high-risk international border areas, reducing exposure to natural disasters and geopolitical vulnerabilities, an official said.
The PM had last visited the state four months ago to attend an event commemorating two years of the BJP government in the state.
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