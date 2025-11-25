PM Inaugurates 'Panchjanya' Memorial In Haryana's Kurukshetra; Participates In 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
The Panchjanya' memorial has been built in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, symbolising the victory of righteousness and truth.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the newly constructed 'Panchjanya' memorial, dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra. The prime minister also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present. Notably, the Anubhav Kendra has been developed under the Government of India's 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme run by the Ministry of Tourism.
The centre offers a unique experience based on the theme of the Mahabharata. Constructed for approximately Rs 200 crore, this complex brings to life the story, philosophy, history, and various other aspects of the Mahabharata through modern technologies, according to an official statement.
Within this complex, the memorial has been built in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, symbolising the victory of righteousness and truth. This massive conch weighs around 5 to 5.5 tonnes and stands 4 to 5 meters tall.
The prime minister also participates in a special programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Speaking at the programme, PM Modi said the revered Guru considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion.
PM Modi recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and said, "Today is a wonderful confluence of India's heritage."
"This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana, and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event," he said.
"Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple," he added.
The Prime Minister said personalities like Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur are rare in history.
PM Modi said the sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important centre of the Sikh tradition.
"See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited this place during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here," he said.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior.
PM Modi earlier inaugurated 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, in Kurukshetra.
Also Read
Frames From Ayodhya: PM Modi, RSS Chief Bhagwat Lead Dhwajarohan Ceremony