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PM Modi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 5,470 Crore In Jalandhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of multiple development projects, in Jalandhar, Punjab on July 17, 2026 ( PTI )

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects in Jalandhar, including 75 redeveloped railway stations worth Rs 5,470 crore. The projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region.

He also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express train service, establishing a direct rail link between two revered spiritual and cultural centres.