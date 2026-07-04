ETV Bharat / bharat

India Navigated Energy Crisis During West Asia Conflict Successfully: Modi In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch and foundation stone laying of multiple development projects during a public programme in the Balotra district of Rajasthan on Saturday, July 4, 2026. ( IANS )

Pachpadra: India successfully navigated one of the biggest global energy crises through proactive policies, diversified fuel sourcing, and strong diplomatic ties, with minimal burden on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a refinery in Pachpadra of Balotra district. He also laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Modi said India expanded its energy imports significantly during the West Asia crisis.

"When the crisis began, India was importing energy from about 25-26 countries. During the crisis, we increased this to more than 40 countries," he said, attributing the turnaround to India's diplomacy.

He said oil companies incurred losses of over Rs 75,000 crore between April and June due to rising global prices, but the government absorbed the burden.

"We reduced excise duty by Rs 10 per litre and ensured that the burden on citizens did not increase significantly," he said.

Rumours were spread, and people were incited, but those with malicious intentions did not succeed, Modi said.

"Those who wished to see India fail had even begun making predictions. Today, they must be wallowing in the depths of despair," he said.

The prime minister said the country has become the world's fourth-largest in refining capacity and continues to expand.

He also credited his government's long-term policies with overcoming global disruptions in fuel and fertiliser supply caused by the war between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

On a different note, Modi said self-respect of an individual or a nation can remain high only when they are self-reliant.