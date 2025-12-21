ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Urea Plant In Assam Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a major new urea production facility at the Namrup Fertiliser Plant in Naharkatia, Assam, on Sunday, marking one of the most significant fertiliser infrastructure initiatives undertaken in the Northeast in recent decades.

The proposed fertiliser unit, with an estimated annual production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of urea, is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s agricultural supply chain while simultaneously giving a major boost to Assam’s industrial ecosystem. The project is being positioned as a transformative step towards reducing dependence on fertiliser imports and ensuring the timely availability of urea for farmers across the region.

According to the Assam government, construction of the new unit is expected to be completed within three years from the commencement of work. Once operational, the facility is likely to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities and stimulate ancillary industries in and around the Namrup industrial belt. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of preparations at the event venue and closely inspected the security arrangements being put in place for the high-profile programme.