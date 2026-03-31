PM Modi To Launch Rs 20K Crore Worth Projects, Inaugurate Museum And Semiconductor Plant In Gujarat Today
Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, to commence commercial production in India.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday, where he is set to inaugurate key projects spanning culture, technology, and infrastructure, along with laying the foundation for development works worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore.
Marking Mahavir Jayanti, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.
Here are some glimpses of the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth which will be inaugurated today. May the thoughts of Bhagwan Mahavir always give strength and hope to humanity. pic.twitter.com/IycplhZJij— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2026
Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum houses over 2,000 rare artefacts, including ancient manuscripts, idols, miniature paintings, and traditional relics. Spread across seven galleries, it combines traditional exhibits with modern digital installations to offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the evolution and impact of Jainism.
Push To India’s Semiconductor Mission
In a major boost to India’s electronics manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC near Ahmedabad. This facility marks the second semiconductor unit in the country, after Micron Technology also in Sanand, to commence commercial production under the India Semiconductor Mission.
As per the Prime Minister's Office, the plant will manufacture advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), crucial for automotive and industrial applications. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce over 6.3 million units per day, significantly strengthening India’s semiconductor packaging capacity and advancing self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.
On the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Diwas tomorrow, 31st March, the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth will be inaugurated. The seven wings of this museum are dedicated to India’s glorious history and culture. Numerous rare relics, Jain artefacts and traditional… pic.twitter.com/ag33XV7p63— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2026
"The inauguration of the Kaynes Semicon Plant is a major step under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). It will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, among the approved projects under the programme to commence commercial production," added PMO.
Mega Development Push In Vav-Tharad
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Vav-Tharad, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects across sectors such as power, railways, roads, health, and urban, tribal and rural development.
Key highlights include the inauguration of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore, aimed at boosting connectivity and industrial growth in the Dholera Special Investment Region. Several highway and flyover projects will also be launched to ease traffic congestion and improve logistics.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ₹5,100 करोड़ से अधिक की लागत से निर्मित अहमदाबाद-धोलेरा एक्सप्रेसवे राष्ट्र को समर्पित करेंगे।— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) March 30, 2026
यह एक्सप्रेसवे विकास, गतिशक्ति और नए गुजरात के विजन को और मजबूती प्रदान करेगा। pic.twitter.com/fquE4BGsD5
In the rail sector, projects such as the Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling and Gandhidham–Adipur quadrupling will enhance capacity and efficiency, while new train services will improve regional connectivity.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate renewable energy transmission systems, urban infrastructure projects worth ₹5,300 crore, and key healthcare facilities, including large Rain Basera shelters in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Tourism initiatives like light and sound shows at Rani ki Vav and Vadnagar, along with water supply and riverfront development projects, are also part of the agenda.