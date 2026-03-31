ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Rs 20K Crore Worth Projects, Inaugurate Museum And Semiconductor Plant In Gujarat Today

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday, where he is set to inaugurate key projects spanning culture, technology, and infrastructure, along with laying the foundation for development works worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Marking Mahavir Jayanti, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum houses over 2,000 rare artefacts, including ancient manuscripts, idols, miniature paintings, and traditional relics. Spread across seven galleries, it combines traditional exhibits with modern digital installations to offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the evolution and impact of Jainism.

Push To India’s Semiconductor Mission

In a major boost to India’s electronics manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC near Ahmedabad. This facility marks the second semiconductor unit in the country, after Micron Technology also in Sanand, to commence commercial production under the India Semiconductor Mission.