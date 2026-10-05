ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Gifts Award-Winning Indian Cheeses, Kashmiri Walnut Panel To Swiss President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swiss Confederation's President Guy Parmelin during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Oct. 5, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted three special Indian cheeses – Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor – and a hand-carved Kashmiri walnut wood wall panel to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, showcasing India's rich and growing traditions of cheese-making and handicrafts.

Parmelin began his three-day visit to India on Monday. This is his first state visit to the country and his second visit this year, having previously attended the AI Impact Summit in February.

Gulmarg, a French-style cheese, is a heart-shaped, soft and creamy Brie made from pasteurised cow's milk, with a snowy-white rind and earthy, mushroom-like notes. It received a Super Gold award at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, an international competition for cheese and dairy products.

Konark is a French Tomme-style cheese with a rustic, natural rind, supple texture, earthy and savoury flavours and a lemony finish. It won gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway and silver in Switzerland in 2025.

Yeoor is a mountain-style cheese inspired by Swiss Gruyere, which is matured for around eight to nine months to develop nutty, sweet and herbaceous flavours. Its rose-petal and fennel-decorated rind gives it a distinctive Indian-Alpine character, while its excellent melting quality makes it suitable for fondue and grilled preparations.

Switzerland is famous worldwide for its wide varieties of cheese, and the three Indian cheeses offered a glimpse of India's own rich and growing tradition of cheese-making.