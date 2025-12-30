ETV Bharat / bharat

From Aatmanirbharta To AI Push: PM Modi Lays 2047 Growth Blueprint At NITI Aayog

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held an interaction with a group of top economists and experts at NITI Aayog to discuss India’s long-term economic roadmap, with a sharp focus on Aatmanirbharta and the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The meeting, themed “Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat”, focused on how India can sustain high growth, create global capabilities and prepare its economy for the demands of the next two decades. The discussion comes at a time when India is positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing major economies amid global uncertainty.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said that the idea of Viksit Bharat@2047 has now moved beyond government files and policy documents to become a people’s movement. He noted that rising aspirations across society are clearly visible in how Indians are choosing education, spending money and seeking opportunities globally. According to the Prime Minister, this changing mindset calls for stronger institutions, faster infrastructure creation and governance systems that can keep pace with expectations.

The Prime Minister stressed that India must shift to mission-mode reforms to maintain long-term growth. During a meeting with leading economists from around the world,t on October 8, 2017, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to stress the importance of linking India’s development plans with the long-term vision of an economically developed nation by 2047. “I want to make it very clear: What India does today in terms of Policy Development and Budget Planning should serve to strengthen India’s place as an economic leader in the world tomorrow. Therefore, it is imperative that we think long-term and establish a consistent course,” Modi stated.

While stressing the need for India to continue to be the world’s largest source of talent and skilled labour force, the Prime Minister encouraged greater integration into the Global Economy, stating that, “India must be the key player, both as a source of talent and also as a supplier of markets, in the Global Economy.” The Prime Minister concluded that for India to achieve its full potential as a developed nation, it will need to build on its successful 'Domestic Strength' and establish a de facto 'Global Integration'.

The meeting with economists and experts provided a venue for exchanging ideas regarding improving productivity and competitiveness in the manufacturing and services sectors. The meeting focused on increasing the level of household savings, speeding up the development of infrastructure, and promoting the widespread adoption of new technology. It was agreed by participants that increasing efficiency in the various sectors will be crucial to supporting the continued high rate of growth in the decades to come.