ETV Bharat / bharat

'May This Day Deepen Values Of Harmony, Compassion, Forgiveness': PM Modi Extends Good Friday Greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Good Friday, emphasising the teachings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Good Friday reminds us of Jesus Christ's sacrifice. May this day further deepen the values of harmony, compassion and forgiveness. May brotherhood and hope guide us all."

Meanwhile, devotees across India observed Good Friday with solemn prayers and religious processions, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. At the Motherhouse of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, devotees gathered to offer prayers and participate in special services commemorating the day.

In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, thousands took part in the traditional 'Way of the Cross' procession, a ritual retracing the path of Christ's journey to Calvary.

The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross (Via Crucis or Via Dolorosa), is a Catholic devotion consisting of 14 steps that honour the passion and death of Jesus Christ. Traditionally observed on Fridays during Lent, this practice involves reflecting on key moments from Christ's condemnation to his burial, allowing believers to spiritually accompany Him on his journey to Calvary.