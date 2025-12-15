ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Visit Beginning With Jordan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, where he will hold several high-level talks aimed at enhancing strategic partnership.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India shares both age-old civilisational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations with these three nations.

First, the Prime Minister will visit Jordan, on the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, marking 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"During my visit, I will hold detailed discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, H.E. Mr Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of Jordan, and will also look forward to engagements with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II," the PM said in his statement.

In Amman, PM Modi will meet the Indian community, which he said has made "a significant contribution" to India–Jordan relations.