50 Cr People Coming Out Of Extreme Poverty Is Among India's Biggest Achievements Since Independence: Modi
Addressing the gathering at the event, Modi praised the Tribal communities, saying that "they have always stood up against injustice"
Published : November 15, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Gadchiroli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 50 crore people coming out of extreme poverty is among India's biggest achievements since Independence, while virtually interacting with tribal community members from across the nation during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.
The event was organised on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Addressing the gathering at the event, Modi praised the Tribal communities, saying that "they have always stood up against injustice"
Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrates the rich heritage, culture and contributions of India's tribal communities. https://t.co/jaafdnMJ6n— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026
The Prime Minister slammed the previous governments for "remaining mute spectators" while Tribal communities were denied voting rights by Naxals. "Tribal communities suffered the most due to Naxal violence, while previous govts left them to fend for themselves," Modi said.
He said his government had made concerted efforts to develop tribal areas that had long lacked basic facilities, allocating more than Rs 1 lakh crore for their development.
Highlighting his government's poverty alleviation efforts, the prime minister said bringing 50 crore people out of extreme poverty was among India's biggest achievements since Independence.
Modi further said that "the tribal community is contributing to the progress of the country," adding, "Today, the country is led by a daughter of the tribal community. We are all proud of President Droupadi Murmu."
During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country.
As part of the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated 173 projects, including 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).
The Multi-Purpose Centres are envisaged as hubs for service delivery and community activities in tribal areas. Several other projects were also inaugurated under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).
Other key projects include the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Aizawl, Mizoram, aimed at preserving tribal culture and heritage.
The museum has been established to commemorate the courage, valour and sacrifices of Mizo tribal freedom fighters while showcasing the rich cultural traditions, historical legacy and heritage of the Mizo people. It is named after Ropuiliani, a 19th-century Mizo chieftainess who resisted British colonial rule and is remembered for her role in the tribal freedom movement.
In addition to inaugurating the projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, further strengthening the commitment to providing quality education to tribal children. He also laid the foundation stone of 12 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to strengthen market access for tribal producers.
The Prime Minister additionally laid the foundation stone for 42 other projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA. During the programme, PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes aimed at tribal development and welfare.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the event, spoke about the tribal identity of Jharkhand. He expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for declaring the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021.
"I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for dedicating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021. He said that honouring tribal leaders is honouring India and that Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across India. I especially thank him and the Govt. of India because this time Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, received the opportunity to host this program," Fadnavis said.
"We know that the tribal community has had a glorious history and a very rich culture. Whenever the country was attacked, tribal cultures led in being part of those who fought for the country. But all these tribal leaders were forgotten. But when PM Modi came to power, he decided to bring them to light once again. Today, history remembers these leaders once again," he added.
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