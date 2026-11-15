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50 Cr People Coming Out Of Extreme Poverty Is Among India's Biggest Achievements Since Independence: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with tribal community members from across the nation during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Sunday, Nov 15, 2026. ( Screengrab/X@Narenndra Modi )

Gadchiroli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 50 crore people coming out of extreme poverty is among India's biggest achievements since Independence, while virtually interacting with tribal community members from across the nation during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

The event was organised on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Addressing the gathering at the event, Modi praised the Tribal communities, saying that "they have always stood up against injustice"

The Prime Minister slammed the previous governments for "remaining mute spectators" while Tribal communities were denied voting rights by Naxals. "Tribal communities suffered the most due to Naxal violence, while previous govts left them to fend for themselves," Modi said. He said his government had made concerted efforts to develop tribal areas that had long lacked basic facilities, allocating more than Rs 1 lakh crore for their development. Highlighting his government's poverty alleviation efforts, the prime minister said bringing 50 crore people out of extreme poverty was among India's biggest achievements since Independence. Modi further said that "the tribal community is contributing to the progress of the country," adding, "Today, the country is led by a daughter of the tribal community. We are all proud of President Droupadi Murmu." During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country. As part of the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated 173 projects, including 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The Multi-Purpose Centres are envisaged as hubs for service delivery and community activities in tribal areas. Several other projects were also inaugurated under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).