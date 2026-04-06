'Congress Sings To Pakistan’s Tune, Hurting The Nation': PM Modi At Rally In Assam's Barpeta
Modi said that BJP-led NDA's first choice for farmers has ensured direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts, and party strives to ensure farmers' prosperity.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Barpeta/Dibrugarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at Congress, accusing the party of singing to Pakistan’s tune, a stance he said has adversely affected the nation.
Addressing a poll rally in the Barpeta district of Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Modi said, “Congress is a party that does not work with a long-term vision for development." It focuses on short-term work for the sake of corruption. In contrast, the BJP works with a long-term vision.”
Highlighting the BJP’s work in Assam, he said, “We are moving forward with the goal of a developed Assam contributing to a developed India. In the past 10 years, we have worked with dedication. These years were about establishing peace and harmony in the state.”
The prime minister further assured that if the BJP comes to power in the state, the party’s focus will be to elevate Assam’s identity on the global stage.
“The coming years will expand Assam’s prosperity. The last decade was about bringing Assam out of instability and insecurity; the coming decade will be about making Assam self-reliant. The past 10 years were about preserving Assam’s identity. Now, we must elevate Assam’s identity on the global stage. We must take Assam’s identity to the world,” he said.
VIDEO | Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) at an election rally in Barpeta says, “Under Congress governments, even money meant for farmers was siphoned off by middlemen. Our government transfers money directly into farmers’ bank accounts.… pic.twitter.com/VMYub0pNgB— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2026
He also slammed the Congress party for betraying the Indian Army by refusing to implement the One Rank One Pension scheme, and left, in a few states, they don't give work report cards.
Modi added that the BJP-led NDA's first choice for farmers, the alliance, has ensured direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts, and the party strives to ensure farmers' prosperity.
“Under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers in Assam have received more than Rs 7,500 crore so far. Despite major global crises and rising fertiliser prices worldwide, we did not let that burden fall on Indian farmers. While a bag of urea costs around Rs 3,000 globally, the BJP-NDA government provides it to farmers at about Rs 300,” the PM said.
In a separate rally in Dibrugarh, Modi said he had urged Congress to give full support to the proposed amendment to the Women’s Reservation Bill, which would be taken up during the special sitting of the Parliament later this month.
“A special session of Parliament is scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18, in which there will be a discussion on amendments to the women's reservation law. Provisions will be made that at least 33 per cent of women become MPs in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
“I have also urged Congress that it should not do politics on this and give full support to the amendment so that a decision in favour of women is made unanimously,” he added.
Last week, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government’s decision for Parliament’s sitting on April 16, 17, and 18 was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). He said the government had earlier decided to implement the Women's Reservation Bill from the 2034 polls based on the new Census when Congress was demanding its early implementation.
Modi accused the Congress of stalling the issue of women’s reservation for years and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, through which sisters and daughters will get 33% reservation in the country's Parliament and the Assam Legislative Assembly as well, was passed when the BJP-led NDA government was in power.
Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.
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