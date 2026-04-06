ETV Bharat / bharat

'Congress Sings To Pakistan’s Tune, Hurting The Nation': PM Modi At Rally In Assam's Barpeta

In this screengrab from a video posted on April 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives an addressal during a public meeting ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barpeta, Assam. ( PTI )

Barpeta/Dibrugarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at Congress, accusing the party of singing to Pakistan’s tune, a stance he said has adversely affected the nation.

Addressing a poll rally in the Barpeta district of Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Modi said, “Congress is a party that does not work with a long-term vision for development." It focuses on short-term work for the sake of corruption. In contrast, the BJP works with a long-term vision.”

Highlighting the BJP’s work in Assam, he said, “We are moving forward with the goal of a developed Assam contributing to a developed India. In the past 10 years, we have worked with dedication. These years were about establishing peace and harmony in the state.”

The prime minister further assured that if the BJP comes to power in the state, the party’s focus will be to elevate Assam’s identity on the global stage.

“The coming years will expand Assam’s prosperity. The last decade was about bringing Assam out of instability and insecurity; the coming decade will be about making Assam self-reliant. The past 10 years were about preserving Assam’s identity. Now, we must elevate Assam’s identity on the global stage. We must take Assam’s identity to the world,” he said.

He also slammed the Congress party for betraying the Indian Army by refusing to implement the One Rank One Pension scheme, and left, in a few states, they don't give work report cards.

Modi added that the BJP-led NDA's first choice for farmers, the alliance, has ensured direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts, and the party strives to ensure farmers' prosperity.