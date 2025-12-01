ETV Bharat / bharat

Rise Of Radhakrishnan To Office Of Vice President Reflects True Strength Of Democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rise of C P Radhakrishnan from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President reflects the true strength of democracy, and hoped his experience and guidance will aid in the smooth running of the Rajya Sabha. In September, Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President.

At the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated him and wished that the House, under this guidance, would have meaningful discussions and take crucial decisions.

"I congratulate you, and I am confident that every member of this House will honour its traditions and uphold your dignity as well," the Prime Minister said.

The Winter Session is the first Parliament session Radhakrishnan is presiding over as the chairman of the Upper House.

Radhakrishnan comes from an ordinary family of farmers.

"Politics has been only one part of your journey - service to society has been your central mission from youth until now," Modi said. "Your rise from such humble beginnings to this high office truly represents the strength of our democracy," he said.