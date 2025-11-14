ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Campaign On Welfare Measures, Constant Reference To 'Jungle Raj' Deliver Big In Bihar

New Delhi: It was a mix of state and central welfare schemes, including the monetary aid to women, and a constant reminder of the "jungle raj" during the RJD rule by NDA campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that appears to have contributed in a big way to their landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The prime minister addressed 13 rallies across Bihar and held a massive roadshow in Patna, evoking Bihari pride, celebrating traditions such as the Chhath Puja and lashing out at the RJD-Congress alliance for having a "soft corner for infiltrators" and profiteering from public money while being in power.

PM Modi also gave a message of unity to the NDA constituents by interacting with them regularly as the campaign kicked off and ironing out differences amongst them in the aftermath of the announcement of candidates of the ruling alliance.

A recurring theme of the prime minister's election rallies was the reminder of the ''jungle raj'' during the RJD rule under chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and there were special efforts to ensure that the youth in the state does not get swayed by the promises made by Tejashwi Yadav.

He urged the family elders to recount the "horrors of jungle raj'' to the younger generations, who may have only seen Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister who has been in office since 2005.