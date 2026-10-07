ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Calls For Open, Rule-Based Global Maritime Order

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a free, open and rule-based global maritime order that brings greater peace and progress for all. India believes that the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said, reading out a message from Prime Minister Modi at the 'Sagarmanthan-The Ocean Dialogue'.

The prime minister stated that today India is looking at the sea with a renewed sense of purpose. "Our major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, while turnaround times have come down significantly," Modi said.

According to the prime minister, Indian seafarers constitute the second largest workforce in the world. Noting that India's relationship with the sea is ancient, Modi said the oceans hold immense promise for the future of our economies, our people, and our planet.