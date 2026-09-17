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Amit Shah Leads PM Modi’s Birthday Celebrations In Gujarat, Flags Off Seven-State Bike Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and others perform 'aarti' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. on September 17, 2026, ( X/@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI )

Mehsana: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of continuous public service.

As part of the initiative, special programs were also organised today in Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Modi’s birthplace. Several leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, arrived in the town to participate in the special programs. They also performed special prayers, ‘Maha-Aarti’ at Sharmishtha Lake for the prime minister’s long and healthy life.

Shah also flagged off 'Seva Sakalp Bike Yatra' from Vadnagar to Varanasi, along with Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Shinde.

The special rally is part of ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which will see 600 bikers traversing seven states and passing through several villages to spread the message of PM Modi’s 25 years of service.

"It is my good fortune to be visiting PM Modi’s ancestral village on his birthday. Today, I pray at the feet of Hatkeshwar Mahadev for the PM’s long and healthy life," said Shah. "Since the country gained independence, no other politician has set a record of serving as a state leader and the national leader for a continuous period of 25 years," he said.

The home minister further said that to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the country needs countless young and dedicated people to carry forward PM Modi’s vision.

"Modiji has dedicated his life to the service of the nation, ceaselessly and without taking a single day off, for 25 years. Not a single day has passed without him working continuously for 16 to 18 hours. We need young people who will steer their lives along the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next three generations, successfully upholding the mantra of ‘India First’," Shah said.