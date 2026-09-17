Amit Shah Leads PM Modi’s Birthday Celebrations In Gujarat, Flags Off Seven-State Bike Rally
The BJP has launched nationwide campaign, which features mega rallies and various public rituals to commemorate PM Modi's birthday and his quarter-century of public service.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Mehsana: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of continuous public service.
As part of the initiative, special programs were also organised today in Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Modi’s birthplace. Several leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, arrived in the town to participate in the special programs. They also performed special prayers, ‘Maha-Aarti’ at Sharmishtha Lake for the prime minister’s long and healthy life.
Shah also flagged off 'Seva Sakalp Bike Yatra' from Vadnagar to Varanasi, along with Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Shinde.
The special rally is part of ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which will see 600 bikers traversing seven states and passing through several villages to spread the message of PM Modi’s 25 years of service.
500 new motorcycles parked at Rudraksh convention centre in Varanasi. These motorcycles will be part of the Seva Sankalp Yatra being taken out from Varanasi to Vadnagar in Gujarat to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/AbA1r7pYch— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 16, 2026
"It is my good fortune to be visiting PM Modi’s ancestral village on his birthday. Today, I pray at the feet of Hatkeshwar Mahadev for the PM’s long and healthy life," said Shah. "Since the country gained independence, no other politician has set a record of serving as a state leader and the national leader for a continuous period of 25 years," he said.
The home minister further said that to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the country needs countless young and dedicated people to carry forward PM Modi’s vision.
"Modiji has dedicated his life to the service of the nation, ceaselessly and without taking a single day off, for 25 years. Not a single day has passed without him working continuously for 16 to 18 hours. We need young people who will steer their lives along the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next three generations, successfully upholding the mantra of ‘India First’," Shah said.
According to him, the Prime Minister had referred to himself as the ‘Pradhan Sevak’, thereby upholding the true spirit of the Constitution while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accomplished the feat of lifting 25 crore people out of poverty within this period. The PM has successfully delivered housing, electricity, tap water connections, free monthly grain (5 kg per person), medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, toilets, and gas cylinders to these 80 crore people," Shah added.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde expressed happiness on the occasion of the PM’s birthday. "Today is a very happy occasion as I have got the opportunity to visit this sacred and inspiring land of Vadnagar. I bow to this holy land and pay my respects to the son of this soil," he said.
Kerala BJP perform Dawn-to-Dusk Rituals in Kasaragod
Kerala BJP organised special prayers ‘Udayastamana Pooja’ and ‘Ganapathi Homam’ for PM Modi at Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara Siddhivinayaka Temple in Kasaragod. It also launched the month-long program under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at the event.
Kasaragod district president of BJP ML Ashwini led the morning ceremonies at the temple. The ‘Udayastamana Pooja’ is a special offering, involving continuous rituals and prayers lasting from sunrise to sunset.
Modi assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 before eventually rising to the top position of Prime Minister. Ashwini said that special prayers were offered to commemorate the milestone and pray for PM Modi’s well-being.
He said the party also planned special initiatives titled ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ at the booth, ward and panchayat levels of the state as part of the ongoing campaign.
In addition to routine initiatives like blood donation drives, health camps, social service, and cleanliness campaigns, the BJP has devised strategies to engage the younger generation through ‘Seva Jyothi Yatra’. As part of the month-long service programs, the party will also organise youth-oriented debates, quiz competitions, and workshops to ensure wider participation.
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