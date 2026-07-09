ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Albanese In Melbourne; Trade, Defence, Critical Tech On Agenda

Besides holding bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, he will also call on Australia's Governor-General, Sam Mostyn. He is also scheduled to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Melbourne as he began his visit to Australia.

Throughout the year, the CEO Forum convenes and takes part in a wide range of events focused on strengthening relations between the two nations. PM Modi will also co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Anthony Albanese and also engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest.

The CEO Forum has been active since 2012 and was relaunched in 2023 by PM Modi and Albanese. The Forum is expected to enhance economic ties and support the implementation of Australia-India collaboration in trade and investment across various sectors. The CEO Forum meets annually and provides advice to heads of government on ways to enhance economic prosperity for both India and Australia.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Thursday participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne. Albanese welcomed PM Modi, and both leaders posed for a photograph. Both leaders also met the leading business leaders from India and Australia.

The Prime Minister, who arrived from Indonesia, lauded the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community, terming it as "truly unforgettable". Braving cold weather, members of the Indian community had turned out in large numbers to welcome PM Modi at the hotel late Wednesday evening, local time. PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi'.

Several cultural performances were also lined up by local artists to welcome PM Modi in Australia. "The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride," PM Modi posted on X while thanking the Indian community for their warm gesture.

"The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people. My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," PM Modi highlighted in another post.

PM Modi also witnessed a "truly exceptional" musical performance featuring Australia’s ancient Didgeridoo and India’s Tabla. "The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations. Compliments to Mr. Ron Murray and Dr. Sam Evans for their dedication to preserving and celebrating musical traditions," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. "Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia," he added. Earlier, after arriving in the Australian city, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to the talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday and his visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Melbourne. PM Modi is currently in Australia for the second leg of his three-nation visit. He will visit New Zealand and hold discussions with the country's leadership, focusing on strengthening the bilateral ties.