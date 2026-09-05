ETV Bharat / bharat

In 2013, India Was Counted Among Fragile Five, Now GDP Is 7.8%: PM Narendra Modi

Screengrab from video of PM Modi addressing the centenary celebrations of SRCC in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in 2013 India was counted among the fragile five in the world, but today, after 13 years, the country's GDP has been recorded at a whopping 7.8 per cent. He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Referring to headlines like the bomb blast in Hyderabad in 2013, the Prime Minister said, "All these headlines speak about the condition of the country in 2013. Corrupt people used to roam freely, the economy was dead, and there was discussion about policy paralysis. The world counted India among the fragile five."

"That was one day, on every front, there was struggle and today, those who spread terrorism are silent. Indian Armed Forces cross the border and attack if Pakistan makes any mistake," he said.

He also said that in 2014, more than half of the population did not have a bank account.

"In 2014, India used to import more than half of the mobile phones; today we are exporting mobile phones. The same applies to the defence sector. We made a plan with the Armed Forces and told the Indian companies to make the items. Today there is a vibrant defence ecosystem in the system; I have faith in the country and youth," he added.

He also said in the future India will be a manufacturing hub and agriculture exports superpower. "India will host an Olympics that will put the world in awe," he said.

He also said that when he used the term 'Dimagi Naxal', such people revealed themselves.