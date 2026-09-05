In 2013, India Was Counted Among Fragile Five, Now GDP Is 7.8%: PM Narendra Modi
Attacks the United Progressive Alliance rule from 2004 to 2014 while speaking at the centenary celebration of SRCC College, Delhi University.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in 2013 India was counted among the fragile five in the world, but today, after 13 years, the country's GDP has been recorded at a whopping 7.8 per cent. He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
Referring to headlines like the bomb blast in Hyderabad in 2013, the Prime Minister said, "All these headlines speak about the condition of the country in 2013. Corrupt people used to roam freely, the economy was dead, and there was discussion about policy paralysis. The world counted India among the fragile five."
"That was one day, on every front, there was struggle and today, those who spread terrorism are silent. Indian Armed Forces cross the border and attack if Pakistan makes any mistake," he said.
He also said that in 2014, more than half of the population did not have a bank account.
"In 2014, India used to import more than half of the mobile phones; today we are exporting mobile phones. The same applies to the defence sector. We made a plan with the Armed Forces and told the Indian companies to make the items. Today there is a vibrant defence ecosystem in the system; I have faith in the country and youth," he added.
He also said in the future India will be a manufacturing hub and agriculture exports superpower. "India will host an Olympics that will put the world in awe," he said.
He also said that when he used the term 'Dimagi Naxal', such people revealed themselves.
"I want to take you back to the past, when, in 2013, during the Kedarnath disaster, the entire government was shattered. In 2008, during the Mumbai terror attack and from the pressure outside, the then government did not teach a lesson to Pakistan. In the last six years, a lot of challenges came: COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis. It was said that India would not survive; my well-wishers said that Modi would fall, but due to the prayers, we have survived," he said.
Earlier, while starting the speech, he termed the occasion as historic. "I am the sixth player (to speak to the students). Today's occasion is a historic one for SRCC. This is also important for the education sector in the country," he said.
The Prime Minister congratulated SRCC for completing 100 years while addressing the gathering at the SRCC centenary celebrations, also marking Teacher's Day.
"When an educational institution reaches 100 years, it is an ocean of inspiration," he said. He referred to the alumni of SRCC, who made a mark worldwide.
"Our Arun Jaitley (former Finance Minister) studied here. I can say that he always used to refer to incidents of SRCC. I used to get frustrated sometimes. SRCC students have rocked all sectors," the Prime Minister quipped.
"People are remembering my 2013 address. The new generation could have revisited the speech. That speech became a wave. The impact is still being felt today," he said.
He said that at that time he was a Chief Minister and a member of the Opposition party. "At that time, people were expecting me to level allegations against the then Centre. Despite being in opposition, I did not use the platform for politics. I had kept a vision. What I said then was my conviction. I have lived those thoughts," he added.
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