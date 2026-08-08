'World Will Change, So Will Technology; He Who Learns, Wins': PM Modi At IIT Delhi
Delighted to join the Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi. My best wishes to all the graduating students.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Amidst the evolving world, technology, industries, and professions, the one who keeps learning will win in life, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
While speaking at the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that Global power balance is changing every moment and the biggest force behind it is the speed of technology with which it is evolving.
"The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement," he said.
"No one can say with certainty what the world will look like in the next 20 or 30 years. The world, technology, industries, and professions will all evolve. But amidst all this, remember one thing: those who keep learning will succeed," the prime minister said.
Recalling the last convocation which Modi attended as chief guest, he said, "The last time I attended a convocation, the entire country was going through the COVID period. I had joined virtually then. But today, I am here in person among all of you young people."
The Prime Minister further said that he is proud of all the graduating students. "Just as your families are feeling proud today, I, too, am proud of all of you," he said. A total of 3,000-plus students, including 587 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees during the ceremony.
Delighted to join the Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi. My best wishes to all the graduating students.@iitdelhi https://t.co/Lhuq4yUzJW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026
"You are currently experiencing a memorable moment in your lives. Being a part of this moment, filled with excitement, dreams and emotions, and coming to the IIT Delhi campus to share this experience with all of you is also very special for me", he added.
Modi said people who are open to new situations and challenges will turn challenges into chances and "this is what you have learned at IIT Delhi". Modi said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector.
"Today, new sectors are emerging in the country for our youth," he said. The global power balance is changing every moment, and the biggest force behind it is the speed of technology, the PM said. Modi said some new initiatives related to artificial intelligence have also been launched at IIT Delhi.
"I extend my very best wishes to all of you for this as well," he said. Referring to the semiconductor sector, he said when the government took steps in this direction, some people questioned whether India would be able to do it.
"But today, production has begun at the first semiconductor unit. I firmly believe that from chips to ships, everything will be made here by your hands," the PM said.
PM Modi also virtually inaugurated 'Param Pragya' -- an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at the institute's Sonipat campus. The facility is expected to strengthen the institute's capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, data science, advanced computing and interdisciplinary research.
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