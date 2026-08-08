ETV Bharat / bharat

'World Will Change, So Will Technology; He Who Learns, Wins': PM Modi At IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Amidst the evolving world, technology, industries, and professions, the one who keeps learning will win in life, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

While speaking at the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that Global power balance is changing every moment and the biggest force behind it is the speed of technology with which it is evolving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at IIT Delhi on Saturday (PTI via Narendra Modi YT)

"The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement," he said.

"No one can say with certainty what the world will look like in the next 20 or 30 years. The world, technology, industries, and professions will all evolve. But amidst all this, remember one thing: those who keep learning will succeed," the prime minister said.

Recalling the last convocation which Modi attended as chief guest, he said, "The last time I attended a convocation, the entire country was going through the COVID period. I had joined virtually then. But today, I am here in person among all of you young people."

The Prime Minister further said that he is proud of all the graduating students. "Just as your families are feeling proud today, I, too, am proud of all of you," he said. A total of 3,000-plus students, including 587 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees during the ceremony.