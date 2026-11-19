India World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy: PM Modi
The prime minister said that the rate of lifting people out of poverty is also unprecedented
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, and global institutions estimate India will continue to grow at about 7 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
Speaking at the centenary convention of FICCI in New Delhi, he said, " Today, the pace of progress in India is fastest; the rate of lifting people out of poverty is also unprecedented. In October, India's goods exports reached nearly USD 50 bn, the highest-ever monthly merchandise exports".
To move forward, we must engage in introspection from time to time; this applies to individuals, industry, and country, the prime minister added.