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India World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( File/narendramodi.in via PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, and global institutions estimate India will continue to grow at about 7 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Speaking at the centenary convention of FICCI in New Delhi, he said, " Today, the pace of progress in India is fastest; the rate of lifting people out of poverty is also unprecedented. In October, India's goods exports reached nearly USD 50 bn, the highest-ever monthly merchandise exports".