ETV Bharat / bharat

'Anti-Tribal, Anti-Women, Anti-Youth Party': PM Modi Slams TMC In Bengal's Siliguri Poll Rally

He criticised Mamata Banerjee's TMC for rewarding the 'Tukde-tukde gang', who had threatened to snap the Siliguri corridor by sending them to Parliament.

Addressing the gathering at the rally at the Kawakhali ground in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, Modi asserted that TMC destroyed West Bengal during its 15-year tenure and slammed the party for allocating Rs 6,000 crore for Madrasas, but insufficient funds for the entire north Bengal. "TMC govt halting implementation of central schemes in West Bengal, less than 25 per cent of work completed," Modi said.

Darjeeling: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling the party "an anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth party" while speaking at a public rally in West Bengal's Siliguri.

"The country has a 'tukde-tukde' gang, and it threatened to cut off the Siliguri Corridor. They wanted to separate the Northeast from the country. TMC, which indulges in appeasement politics, supports such people from the streets to Parliament. That is the real face of TMC," he alleged.

The Prime Minister further assured the people that the Centre was working to develop the corridor, which serves as a gateway to the Northeast, on a massive scale.

Ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, Modi said Bengal will witness development at double speed with the 'double engine' government in power in the state. Modi said the energy he had been witnessing among the people of Bengal has convinced him that the TMC's defeat is certain in the upcoming elections.

Modi on Saturday held rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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