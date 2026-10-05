ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin Hold Delegation-Level Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swiss Confederation's President Guy Parmelin during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Oct. 5, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier in the day, President Parmelin commenced his official engagements by attending a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by his wife, Caroline Parmelin.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on the visiting Swiss leader. Detailing the engagement in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, “Pleased to call on President Guy Parmelin @ParmelinG of the Swiss Confederation, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate President Parmelin’s sentiments towards deepening our partnership, building on the promise of India-EFTA TEPA. Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further our engagement across a wide range of domains.” Building upon these warm diplomatic exchanges, Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin stated on Monday that his visit serves as a “stepping stone” towards fortifying the “close and long-standing partnership” binding the two countries. Marking the formal commencement of his itinerary, President Parmelin received an official ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was greeted cordially upon arrival by President Droupadi Murmu alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing members of the press following the welcome ceremony, President Parmelin remarked, “The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship.” He further noted that diplomatic ties connecting India and Switzerland are anchored upon “shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect”. “My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance,” the Swiss head of state stated.