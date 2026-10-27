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PM Modi, Liechtenstein's Prince Alois Hold Talks To Boost Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein during a bilateral meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Oct. 27, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with Liechtenstein's Prince Alois on bolstering ties between the two countries and furthering the momentum in the bilateral partnership. Liechtenstein's Prince Alois is on a visit to India from October 25 to 28 to shore up bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science, technology and innovation.

"Furthering the momentum in our bilateral partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly received H.S.H Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Hyderabad House today. Discussions aimed at further strengthening our ties lie ahead," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post.

PM Modi, Liechtenstein's Prince Alois Hold Talks To Boost Ties (Narendra Modi Youtube)

This is Prince Alois's second visit to India this year. He earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit. The Prince had previously visited India in 2010 and 2018. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein.

"Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA. Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi later today to advance our cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in March, 2024 following nearly 16 years of negotiations. The pact came into effect in October last year.