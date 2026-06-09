ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Kuwait's Amir Hold Talks On West Asia Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Emir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait, as per the statement.

The phone call comes as US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly enforced until a definitive agreement is secured with Tehran.