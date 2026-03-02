India And Canada Ink Agreement For Cooperation In Critical Minerals Sector
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Hyderabad House to discuss strengthening the bilateral partnership.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST|
Updated : March 2, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote the use of renewable energy and enhance cooperation in the critical minerals sector. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House here to discuss ways to strengthen their bilateral partnership.
While addressing the joint press meet with his Canadian counterpart Carney, Modi said, "India and Canada decided to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement."
Addressing the joint press meet with PM Mark Carney of Canada.@MarkJCarney https://t.co/p0PVHPlw0k— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2026
Carney, accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India from February 27 to March 2. PM Modi said that the well-being of humanity is the shared vision of India and Canada.
"Very few people in the world have led the central banks of two countries. From our very first meeting, a new energy, mutual trust, and positivity have emerged in our relations." PM Modi hailed Carney's visit to India as an important milestone. He recalled a warm meeting with him during the G7 meeting in Canada last year and also praised Carney for his role in the central banking leadership of two countries.
"I credit my friend Prime Minister Carney for the growing momentum across all areas of cooperation. India and Canada have an unwavering belief in democratic values. We celebrate diversity. The welfare of humanity is our shared vision," added PM Modi.
He said that later in the day the leaders will also meet the members of the business community whose suggestions will help lay the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.
