India And Canada Ink Agreement For Cooperation In Critical Minerals Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote the use of renewable energy and enhance cooperation in the critical minerals sector. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House here to discuss ways to strengthen their bilateral partnership.

While addressing the joint press meet with his Canadian counterpart Carney, Modi said, "India and Canada decided to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement."

Carney, accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India from February 27 to March 2. PM Modi said that the well-being of humanity is the shared vision of India and Canada.