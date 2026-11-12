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Work On Success Stories Of The Country: Modi To Indian Media At Diwali Milan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the Diwali Milan event on November 12, 2026 ( PTI Screengrab )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requested the media to "work on success stories" of the country, and added that a lot of work on this is already being done.

Addressing a Diwali Milan for journalists at the BJP headquarters here, Modi also highlighted his government's achievements in different sectors and asserted that India will definitely become a developed country. He said the NDA government has been able to remove poverty from the country and 50 crore people have been elevated from below the poverty line.

"There were slogans of Garibi Hatao. But the poverty has been removed by this government. According to the World Bank, 50 crore people have been elevated from below the poverty line in the last 12 years," he said. Modi said he has had a long relationship with the media, right from the days he used to arrange chairs at such events. "I have interacted with media and seen it evolve from days of press releases to Instagram reels," he said.