ETV Bharat / bharat

Kattar Beiman: PM Modi Tears Into AAP's Governance At Jalandhar Rally

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fierce attack on the AAP government in Punjab over law and order and several other issues, dubbing the ruling dispensation as a “Kattar Beiman” which neither has clean intentions, nor honesty.

Addressing a gathering here after launching and laying foundation for rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,470 crore, including 75 redeveloped railway stations pan-India, the prime minister alleged that the law and order situation is in shambles in Punjab, where no one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might fly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in Jalandhar (Narendra Modi Youtube)

“Extortion demands are being made openly, and even attacks on police stations have become a frequent occurrence,” Modi said.

The infrastructure projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region, officials said.

Terming the AAP regime “Kattar Beiman” with no clean intentions or honesty, the prime minister said that debts are being raised in the name of Punjab, and a large portion of the budget is being spent on servicing that debt, while those running the state government are enjoying the benefits of that money.

Modi also attacked the Akali Dal, saying it is not concerned with the public as it is caught up with its own affairs.

“Development work across Punjab has come to a standstill. The only projects that are being showcased are all initiatives of the government of India,” Modi said.