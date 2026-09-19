ETV Bharat / bharat

Developing Countries Unfairly Blamed For Climate Change: PM Modi Flags Climate Inequality; Bats For Nuclear Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the International Conference on The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sept. 19, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that developed nations produce six times more per capita carbon emissions than India, yet developing countries are often unfairly blamed for climate change.

Inaugurating the International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics', organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he said, "Often, the responsibility for carbon emissions has been wrongly placed on developing countries. The truth is that even today, our country's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average."

Developing Countries Unfairly Blamed For Climate Change: PM Modi Flags Climate Inequality; Bats For Nuclear Energy (PTI)

He said India is the only country in the G-20 that has demonstrated fulfilment of the commitments made at the COP-21 Summit in Paris ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister has disclosed that, due to its various initiatives, India has successfully prevented around 20 crore tonnes of carbon emissions. He said the country is showing the world how development and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.

The prime minister also said that the country is working at a fast pace on nuclear energy generation. "In the last 12 years, there has been a significant increase in hydro energy capacity. Now, the country is rapidly working on nuclear energy generation. A pathway has also been created to bring private players into this sector. Because of these efforts, India's non-fossil energy capacity has increased nearly four times," Modi said.

But, he said, whenever he takes forward work on nuclear energy generation, those who preach most loudly about the environment actively oppose clean energy solutions by filing court cases to halt the government's nuclear initiatives.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials are among the others attending the conference.

In an apparent reference to the period since he took over as Prime Minister, he said, "Over the past 12 years, in every field related to the environment, in every sector, our country has made extraordinary progress. Our major focus has been on renewable energy. This has played a key role in environmental protection."

The prime minister said that over the past 12 years, India has made extraordinary progress in every field connected to the environment, in every sector.