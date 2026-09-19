Developing Countries Unfairly Blamed For Climate Change: PM Modi Flags Climate Inequality; Bats For Nuclear Energy
PM Modi said that India, over the past 12 years, has made extraordinary progress in every field connected to the environment, reports Santu Das
Published : September 19, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that developed nations produce six times more per capita carbon emissions than India, yet developing countries are often unfairly blamed for climate change.
Inaugurating the International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics', organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he said, "Often, the responsibility for carbon emissions has been wrongly placed on developing countries. The truth is that even today, our country's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average."
He said India is the only country in the G-20 that has demonstrated fulfilment of the commitments made at the COP-21 Summit in Paris ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister has disclosed that, due to its various initiatives, India has successfully prevented around 20 crore tonnes of carbon emissions. He said the country is showing the world how development and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.
The prime minister also said that the country is working at a fast pace on nuclear energy generation. "In the last 12 years, there has been a significant increase in hydro energy capacity. Now, the country is rapidly working on nuclear energy generation. A pathway has also been created to bring private players into this sector. Because of these efforts, India's non-fossil energy capacity has increased nearly four times," Modi said.
इकलौता भारत ऐसा देश है जिसने Paris में COP 21 Summit में जो भी commitments किए थे, उन सारे commitments को समय से पहले पूरा करके दिखाया है।— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) September 19, 2026
~ प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/vJtomU5R5O
But, he said, whenever he takes forward work on nuclear energy generation, those who preach most loudly about the environment actively oppose clean energy solutions by filing court cases to halt the government's nuclear initiatives.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials are among the others attending the conference.
In an apparent reference to the period since he took over as Prime Minister, he said, "Over the past 12 years, in every field related to the environment, in every sector, our country has made extraordinary progress. Our major focus has been on renewable energy. This has played a key role in environmental protection."
The prime minister said that over the past 12 years, India has made extraordinary progress in every field connected to the environment, in every sector.
"Our major focus has been on renewable energy, and this has played a significant role in environmental protection," he said. Modi said 12 years ago, India's solar energy capacity was only 2 GW, and today, it has crossed 160 GW. He said with the 'PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana', the government has started a mission to transform houses into solar-power generation centres.
"Under this mission, over 50 lakh houses now have rooftop solar panels. This is a number larger than the total number of houses in several countries," he said. The prime minister said his government has provided additional help of nearly Rs 80,000 to every such household with rooftop solar panels.
He said India's wind energy capacity has witnessed 3X growth in the last 12 years and the country's hydro-energy capacity has also seen robust growth. He further said India is also promoting technologies such as coal gasification for cleaner utilisation of coal. "India is working in areas like clean mobility and green hydrogen. Just a few days ago, India's first hydrogen train was launched. This is the world's longest hydrogen train. This marks the beginning of a new era of clean mobility," he said.
The Prime Minister said that all these initiatives are evidence that our development is both speedy and sustainable. Referring to the Catch the rain campaign, he said that under this campaign, around 1.5 crore water-harvesting structures have been created across the country, in which rainwater is being conserved.
The prime minister said before 2014, India had only 3,000 e-vehicles sold every year. "Last year, nearly 25 lakh EVs were sold; an unbelievable growth. This is helping our environment. With FASTags, waiting time and fuel wastage at toll booths have reduced significantly," he said. Referring to the expansion of the metro network, Modi said before 2014, the country had only five cities with metro networks, covering less than 250 km.
Today, he said, India has over 1,000 km of metro network across 20 cities, and the 100 per cent electrification of railways has also helped the country save crores of litres of diesel. "That has also helped our environment. Our development is both speedy, as well as sustainable," he said.
On the "unprecedented" work being carried out in water conservation, the prime minister said over 70,000 'Amrit Sarovars' have been built. "Under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative, nearly 1.5 crore water harvesting structures have been built across the nation," he said. Talking about the national mission on natural farming, Modi said the initiative has brought about a significant change.
"Clusters on natural farming have been created across 12.5 lakh hectares. About 3,000 varieties of climate-resilient crops have been developed. We are reducing our carbon footprints by promoting agroforestry. In the last 12 years, our very dense forest cover has grown by 22 per cent," he said.
Highlighting plastic waste as one of the major challenges for the environment, the prime minister said India has already banned single-use plastic and the government is now promoting a circular economy with the mantra of reduce, reuse, and recycle.
"Today, thousands of tons of waste are being recycled every day in India. Through the Gobardhan scheme, cow dung and other organic waste in villages are also being converted into useful resources," he said.
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