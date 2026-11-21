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Invaders Damaged India's Traditional Skill Infrastructure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 5th Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh, 2026, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Nov. 21, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said invaders damaged India's traditional skill infrastructure and targeted its traditional craftsmanship, while the British later introduced an education system focused on producing clerks.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Modi said India's social structure was historically built around skills, but their significance had diminished over the years. He alleged that invaders had cut off the thumbs of craftsmen to destroy traditional skills and craftsmanship.