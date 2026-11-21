Invaders Damaged India's Traditional Skill Infrastructure: PM Modi
PM Modi said that the students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) should receive the same respect as those studying at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
By PTI
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said invaders damaged India's traditional skill infrastructure and targeted its traditional craftsmanship, while the British later introduced an education system focused on producing clerks.
Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Modi said India's social structure was historically built around skills, but their significance had diminished over the years. He alleged that invaders had cut off the thumbs of craftsmen to destroy traditional skills and craftsmanship.
The prime minister said students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) should receive the same respect as those studying at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). "Be it IIT or ITI, for me, students are the treasure, strength and future of the country," he said.