21st Century Technology Created New Possibilities For Cultural Connectivity: PM Modi
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cultural and civilisational cooperation will strengthen relations among various countries and twenty-first-century technology has created new possibilities for cultural connectivity.
Inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum here, Modi also said that thousands of years of priceless heritage is preserved in the museums, libraries and archives of India, and with the help of technology, this heritage can be passed on to the new generation.
"In recent years, the SCO has significantly increased cooperation in security, economy and connectivity. In such a scenario, cultural and civilisational cooperation will further strengthen relations among various countries.
"I am confident that new ideas will emerge from this forum, new opportunities for cultural cooperation will be created and our shared civilisational experiences will play a crucial role in uniting the world," he said.
The prime minister said empires have certainly changed the maps of the world, but civilisational dialogues have changed the world's ideas and enriched them. "Therefore, the SCO Civilisational Summit is not merely a ceremonial platform but it can become a platform to give direction to the world," he said.
Modi said the 21st-century technology has created new possibilities for cultural connectivity in the world.
"Across the very routes where our ancestors once had to travel for months, people from those same countries can now connect with one another in just a few seconds. Digital platforms have made knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and international collaboration easier than ever before.
"SCO countries should take full advantage of these new possibilities," he said.
The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila here, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the event. The two-day event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday and Saturday.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.
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