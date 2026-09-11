ETV Bharat / bharat

Freedom Of Navigation, Seafarers' Safety Important For Promoting Global Trade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers an address during the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sept. 11, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for freedom of navigation and safety of seafarers to promote global trade. "Global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a steadfast advocate of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," he said at the BRICS Business Forum.

With over 2 lakh registered startups and 120 unicorns, India is becoming a global solutions hub, the Prime Minister noted. Amid global uncertainties, India is a source of confidence for growth and stability, Modi said, adding that at a time when trade barriers are rising across the world, India is building economic bridges.

He urged the BRICS Business Council to prepare a report on removing 10 trade barriers and support 100 BRICS Startups to scale up every year. He also requested the Council to develop 1,000 new partnerships.