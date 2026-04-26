ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Committed To Women's Security, Fielded Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra, RG Kar Victim's Mother: PM Modi In Bengal

“The TMC’s ‘nirmam sarkar’ (cruel government) stands with goons who torture women of this state. The time has now come to say we will tolerate no more,” Modi said.

The PM alluded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s pre-Independence slogan of ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’, to urge the people to vote for the BJP, “and I will give you freedom from TMC’s ‘maha jungleraj’”.

Referring to the record turnout of over 93 per cent in the first phase of polls, Modi said, “The TMC’s arrogance was shattered in the first round, the second phase will cement BJP’s victory in the state.”

Speaking at the Matua community citadel of Thakurnagar at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also said all refugees who took shelter in India following religious persecution in the neighbouring nation will be granted citizenship through procedures outlined under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bongaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC of "sheltering goons who torture women", and said the BJP giving poll tickets to Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra and the mother of the RG Kar victim is proof of the party's commitment to ensuring women's security.

The Prime Minister also warned all infiltrators to leave the country before April 29, the date for the last phase of polls, else “they will be thrown out after May 4 when the results are published”.

Modi also offered prayers at Thakurbari, the main temple of the Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district before his poll rally in the area. His visit to the headquarters of the community, housing the shrines of the sect's founders Hari Chand and Guru Chand Thakur, is seen as an outreach to Matua voters who influence at least 34 assembly seats directly and another two dozen along the Bangladesh border.

The Prime Minister said, "In 2019, I visited the Thakurbari (the Matua spiritual headquarters) and sought the blessings of 'Borama'. I also visited the Matua Thakurbari in Orakandi, Bangladesh". He told the gathering, "The Trinamool Congress has obstructed the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. If you—who are contemplating voting for the very Trinamool party that blocked the CAA—do indeed cast your votes for them, you will be doing a disservice to the legacy and struggles of your own ancestors."

The Prime Minister posed a question to the audience: "Why is the slogan of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' no longer heard from the Trinamool? What is the reason? I will tell you: even if they were to utter those words, everyone has now become fully aware of their sins. They have made the 'Mother' weep. They have surrendered the 'soil' into the hands of syndicates and infiltrators. And they have forced the people of Bengal to flee. The petty leaders of the Trinamool have begun to view themselves as the government itself. In these 15 years, they have not established a single factory. Only one industry has flourished—the industry of syndicate-driven 'cut-money' and extortion."

Founded in the 19th century by Hari Chand Thakur, the Matua Mahasangha is a socio-religious movement that has historically worked for the upliftment of the Namasudra community through education and social reform. Modi had visited the Thakurnagar shrine in 2019 and also paid homage at Orakandi in Bangladesh in 2021.