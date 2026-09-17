'A Revolutionary PM': Wishes Pour In As Modi Turns 76; BJP Launches Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
President Murmu prayed for PM Modi's health and long life, while Vice President said under PM Modi's leadership, India was shining "as a bright spot".
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday as birthday wishes poured in from across the country. Among the early wishers was President Droupadi Murmu, who praised PM Modi's 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.
On the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its special month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, in Gujarat. October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.
“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," President Murmu said in a post on the official X account of Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.
She prayed for his long life and good health so that he can continue his campaign of public service and nation-building.
“While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realising the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the post read.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2026
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi, saying that India is forging a new identity on the global stage under his leadership.
In a post on X, Radhakrishnan, also the Rajya Sabha Chair, said India is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies under PM Modi's steadfast and visionary leadership.
"Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty. A transformative digital revolution has empowered millions, and every sector... has witnessed remarkable growth," he said.
Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2026
Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies. Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty.…
The vice president noted that Modi's reference to backward districts as 'aspirational districts', border villages as 'vibrant and first villages', and North-East as ‘ashtalakshmi’ reflects a forward-looking approach.
He said that over the past year, as he travelled across states and Union territories, he witnessed firsthand how these transformative changes are reaching even the remotest parts of the country.
"I pray for your good health, happiness, and continued strength as you lead the Motherland towards the realization of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," Radhakrishnan said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said that under Modi's leadership, India is forging a new identity on the global stage with confidence today.
He said the nation is continuously scaling new heights in development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare.
"Your public life, spanning over 25 years, has proven immensely fruitful in upholding democratic values and uplifting the vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society," Birla underlined.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएँ।— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 17, 2026
आपके नेतृत्व में भारत आज आत्मविश्वास के साथ वैश्विक पटल पर अपनी नई पहचान बना रहा है। विकास, आत्मनिर्भरता, नवाचार, डिजिटल प्रगति, बुनियादी ढाँचे के विस्तार और जनकल्याण की दिशा में देश निरंतर…
He said the prime minister's dedicated and active life, devoted to the nation's progress, inspires millions of citizens to work ceaselessly towards the goal of a developed India.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended birthday greetings, highlighting his 25 years of public service.
He said Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Seva, Sankalp, and Sushasan' continues to inspire 140 crore citizens, and wished him a long, healthy, and prosperous life in service to Bharat.
“Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! As India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, your leadership has been truly historic. Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to guiding the nation as a revolutionary PM, you have given a new momentum to India's growth story,” CM Naidu wrote in a post on X.
Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji!— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 17, 2026
As India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, your leadership has been truly historic. Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to… pic.twitter.com/AVDF2OZTGa
“Your vision of 'Seva, Sankalp, and Sushasan' continues to inspire 140 crore citizens across the nation. May Lord Venkateswara bless you with a long, healthy, and prosperous life in service to Bharat,” the post read.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders and Union Ministers extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister, hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development.
Adityanath described Modi as the “world's most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”. “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians,” the UP CM said.
145 करोड़ भारतीयों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सुरक्षा एवं स्वाभिमान का नवप्रभात लाने हेतु अविराम राष्ट्रयज्ञ में समर्पित, विश्व के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय राजनेता, 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के स्वप्नद्रष्टा, 'नए भारत के शिल्पी' और हमारे मार्गदर्शक आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी… pic.twitter.com/huvWa45a53— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2026
He said that PM Modi’s commitment to “Nation First” and public welfare was an inspiration towards realising the goal of a “Developed India”.
”Your sacred resolve of 'Nation First', your steadfast commitment, and your life dedicated to public welfare serve as an inspiration in realizing the goal of 'Developed India',” CM Yogi said.
“He also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India was setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige.”Under your leadership, India is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance, and global prestige. I pray to the epitome of righteousness, Lord Shri Ram, that He bless you with excellent health and a long and illustrious life.#HappyBdayPMModi,” CM Yogi said.
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