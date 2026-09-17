ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Revolutionary PM': Wishes Pour In As Modi Turns 76; BJP Launches Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday as birthday wishes poured in from across the country. Among the early wishers was President Droupadi Murmu, who praised PM Modi's 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

On the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its special month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, in Gujarat. October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

76,000 diyas lit up in Ahmedabad on the eve of PM Modi's birthday. (PTI)

“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," President Murmu said in a post on the official X account of Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

She prayed for his long life and good health so that he can continue his campaign of public service and nation-building.

“While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realising the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the post read.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi, saying that India is forging a new identity on the global stage under his leadership.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan, also the Rajya Sabha Chair, said India is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies under PM Modi's steadfast and visionary leadership.

"Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty. A transformative digital revolution has empowered millions, and every sector... has witnessed remarkable growth," he said.

The vice president noted that Modi's reference to backward districts as 'aspirational districts', border villages as 'vibrant and first villages', and North-East as ‘ashtalakshmi’ reflects a forward-looking approach.