Prime Minister Modi To Visit Kurnool, Launch Projects Worth Rs 13,430 Crore
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a transmission system connecting the Kurnool-3 pooling station.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 16 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several major development projects worth approximately Rs 13,430 crore. The visit will begin with a stop at the Shivaji Spurti Kendra, followed by a series of high-profile ceremonies for infrastructure, industrial, and road projects in the district.
Among the major initiatives, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a transmission system connecting the Kurnool-3 pooling station, a project costing Rs 2,880 crore. This effort will reinforce the area's power infrastructure and facilitate additional industrial development.
Significant investment will also be directed towards the Orvakal and Kopparthi industrial corridors, the bridge over the Papaghni River and the S Gundlapalli-Kanigiri bypass, with a combined cost of Rs 4,920 crore. These corridors are being jointly developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Investment Corporation (APIIC).
The government expects these projects to attract investments of about Rs 21,000 crore and create jobs for roughly one lakh people. These efforts aim to accelerate industrial growth in Rayalaseema and elevate its status nationally and internationally.
In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the greenfield road between Sabbavaram and Sheelanagar (Rs 960 crore) and oversee the widening of the four-lane road between Pileru and Kaluru (Rs 1,140 crore). He will also inaugurate important railway overbridges, including Gudivada-Nujella and Pendurthi-Simhachalam, along with the fourth lane of the Kothavalasa-Vijayanagaram highway (Rs 1,200 crore).
Additional projects, such as the Kothavalasa-Boddavara and Similiguda-Gorapur rail sections and the GAIL gas pipeline, will also be dedicated to the nation during the visit. This visit underscores the government’s emphasis on infrastructure, industrial expansion, and regional growth in Kurnool, strengthening its role as an investment and development hub in Rayalaseema.
Also Read:
Devotees Allowed To Visit Tirumala’s Sacred Tirthas from February 1, 2026; TTD Issues Guidelines
Andhra Pradesh Offers Rs 22,000 Crore Incentives To Google's Raiden Infotech For Building Data Centres