Prime Minister Modi To Visit Kurnool, Launch Projects Worth Rs 13,430 Crore

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 16 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several major development projects worth approximately Rs 13,430 crore. The visit will begin with a stop at the Shivaji Spurti Kendra, followed by a series of high-profile ceremonies for infrastructure, industrial, and road projects in the district.

Among the major initiatives, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a transmission system connecting the Kurnool-3 pooling station, a project costing Rs 2,880 crore. This effort will reinforce the area's power infrastructure and facilitate additional industrial development.

Significant investment will also be directed towards the Orvakal and Kopparthi industrial corridors, the bridge over the Papaghni River and the S Gundlapalli-Kanigiri bypass, with a combined cost of Rs 4,920 crore. These corridors are being jointly developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Investment Corporation (APIIC).