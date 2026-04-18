ETV Bharat / bharat

'Selfish Politics': PM Modi Apologises To Women As 131st Amendment Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought forgiveness from all women of the country and slammed the opposition party for stalling the fight for empowering India's women due to "selfish politics".

"India's women saw how parties like Congress, TMC and DMK celebrated their selfish politics against our women's power. Opposition has sinned by opposing women's reservation, and they will surely be punished for this," the Prime Minister said after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

The Prime Minister criticised the opposition for disrespecting the sentiments of the framers of the Constitution. "They are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are closely watching every development in the country. They can sense intentions and clearly understand the truth," he said.