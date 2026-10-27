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PM, HM Trying To Suppress People's Movement Against 'Vote Chori': Kharge

FILE - Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on board a bus during an INDIA bloc protest march towards Rajghat, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Thursday, October 08, 2026. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "trying hard to suppress" people's movement against "vote chori" and said their diversionary tactics and bogus propaganda are only discrediting the government and tarnishing democracy.

He said the INDIA bloc shall continue its democratic struggle to protect every citizen's vote and the Constitution.

"As more skeletons tumble out of the Election Commission's cupboard, exposing Vote Chori, Modi-Shah are trying hard to suppress the people's movement! Why are they protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar?" Kharge said on X. "This diversionary tactics and bogus propaganda are only discrediting the Modi Govt and tarnishing our Democracy!" he said. Kharge also shared a graphic listing examples of alleged electoral irregularities from various parts of the country. The Congress chief on Monday accused the Modi government of trying every possible trick to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar even after "countless revelations of vote theft".