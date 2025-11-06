ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Modi To Visit Varanasi on November 8, Will Flag Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (November 8). The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the PM will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

The event will take place around 8.15 AM. The government aims to enhance rail travel and strengthen high-speed connectivity between major cities through this initiative.

The four trains will run on the Banaras to Khajuraho, Lucknow to Saharanpur, Firozpur to Delhi and Ernakulam to Bengaluru routes.

These trains will reduce journey times, increase comfort, and promote tourism and business along their routes.

The Vande Bharat from Banaras to Khajuraho will reduce travel time by nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes. The route connects Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho, which are known for their religious and cultural significance.