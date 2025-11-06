Prime Minister Modi To Visit Varanasi on November 8, Will Flag Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains
Four Vande Bharat trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes will reduce travel time, enhance comfort, and boost tourism and business.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (November 8). The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the PM will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains.
The event will take place around 8.15 AM. The government aims to enhance rail travel and strengthen high-speed connectivity between major cities through this initiative.
The four trains will run on the Banaras to Khajuraho, Lucknow to Saharanpur, Firozpur to Delhi and Ernakulam to Bengaluru routes.
These trains will reduce journey times, increase comfort, and promote tourism and business along their routes.
The Vande Bharat from Banaras to Khajuraho will reduce travel time by nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes. The route connects Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho, which are known for their religious and cultural significance.
Officials say this will benefit both pilgrims and tourists, especially those visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.
The Lucknow to Saharanpur train will take around 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving approximately one hour. Passengers from Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor and Saharanpur are expected to benefit, along with those travelling to Haridwar through Roorkee.
The Firozpur to Delhi Vande Bharat will complete the journey in about 6 hours and 40 minutes. This will be the fastest train on this route. This will strengthen connectivity between Punjab and the national capital. This route will also support trade, tourism, and employment in towns such as Bathinda and Patiala.
In the south, the Ernakulam to Bengaluru train will cover the journey in approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes, which is over two hours faster than many current trains. This service will benefit students, professionals, and travellers moving between key commercial and IT centres in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
According to the officials, the introduction of these trains is expected to encourage regional development and improve accessibility between key economic, cultural and tourist centres.
