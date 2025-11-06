ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' On Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday and also release a commemorative stamp and coin. The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at around 9:30 am on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, it added.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," the statement said.