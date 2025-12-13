ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Renaming MGNREGA To Claim Credit For Revolutionary Scheme: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the PM, who once called MGNREGA a "monument of failure", is now renaming it to claim credit for the revolutionary scheme.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the MGNREGA and increase the number of work days, sources said. According to them, the scheme will now be renamed as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of work days under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days.

New Delhi: With the Cabinet approving a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Congress on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing this to claim credit and the move is "nothing but a cosmetic change to paper over the deliberate neglect being meted out to this scheme".

"It's yet another way of erasing Mahatma Gandhi from our national psyche, especially from the villages, where, he said, India's soul resides," he alleged.

"This move is also nothing but a cosmetic change to paper over the deliberate neglect being meted out to this scheme," Venugopal said on X.

MGNREGA workers have been demanding higher wages, but the Centre has been reducing allocated funds for the scheme year after year, he said. "The arrears keep piling up, and it seems to be a carefully planned strategy to engineer a slow death for the scheme. In reality, this government has no intent of delivering welfare - and is merely putting up a pretence when it has run out of ideas," Venugopal alleged.

"But Mr Modi, rename it all you want, the people know it was Dr Manmohan Singh ji and Smt Sonia Gandhi ji who brought this transformative scheme to every village of India," he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme of the government aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in the rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. It was enacted in 2005.