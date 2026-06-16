PM Modi Lands In Evian, France Ahead Of G7 Summit, To Meet Trump On Wednesday
Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Canadian and UK Prime Ministers and the President of the UAE.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Évian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit where world leaders are expected to discuss various issues ranging from the wars in Iran and Ukraine to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.
Along with the leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea will also be present at the French summit.
France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17 at Évian-les-Bains, where India is participating as a partner country. France holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
According to sources, Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday, against the backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations and recent tensions over US attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf region.
According to the White House, the meeting between PM Modi and Trump is scheduled for 2.45 pm local time on Wednesday, which corresponds to 6.15 pm in India. President Trump is expected to brief the media at 3.30 pm local time.
President Trump has already landed in Evian-les-Bains, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday afternoon.
The talks will mark the first bilateral engagement between the two leaders since Operation Sindoor, which altered regional security dynamics.
Reached Geneva short while ago, from where I will go to Evian for the G7 Summit. At the airport, met Mr. Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation. Had a great discussion with him.@ParmelinG pic.twitter.com/TN6GL9Uu8p— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026
Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer and the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He will also attend a gala dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The leaders of the G7 nations attending the Summit are Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in a working session of the summit on the theme, “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” along with leaders of G7 countries, partner countries, and representatives of the World Bank and the African Development Bank, sources said.
Prime Minister Modi had also landed in Geneva en route to France's Evian. In a special gesture, Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed PM Modi at the airport.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and Parmelin exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.
The Prime Minister earlier, while concluding his visit to Slovakia, described it as "historic and productive" stating that the outcomes of the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
In a special gesture reflecting the warmth of India-Slovakia ties, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally saw off Prime Minister Modi after the conclusion of his visit.
In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the Slovak government and people for their hospitality and warm welcome.
Also Read