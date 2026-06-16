ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lands In Evian, France Ahead Of G7 Summit, To Meet Trump On Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Evian, France to participate in the G7 summit, in Evian on Tuesday. ( (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Évian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit where world leaders are expected to discuss various issues ranging from the wars in Iran and Ukraine to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

Along with the leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea will also be present at the French summit.

France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17 at Évian-les-Bains, where India is participating as a partner country. France holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Evian, France to take part in the G7 summit (Youtube @Narendramodi)

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday, against the backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations and recent tensions over US attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf region.

According to the White House, the meeting between PM Modi and Trump is scheduled for 2.45 pm local time on Wednesday, which corresponds to 6.15 pm in India. President Trump is expected to brief the media at 3.30 pm local time.

President Trump ​has ​already landed in ⁠Evian-les-Bains, French President Emmanuel ​Macron's ​office ⁠said ​on ​Monday ⁠afternoon.

The talks will mark the first bilateral engagement between the two leaders since Operation Sindoor, which altered regional security dynamics.