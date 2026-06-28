PM Modi Conferred With Seychelles’ ‘Guardian Of Blue Horizon’; Holds Talks With President Herminie
PM Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on Monday as the Guest of Honour.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred with the Seychelles’ special presidential distinction ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ during his three-day visit to the country.
Earlier in the day, Modi held talks with the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day visit, also received a ceremonial guard of honour at the State House, where he was welcomed by President Herminie.
#WATCH | Victoria, Seychelles: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie at the State House.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/YmpsP1HZE5
The two leaders held delegation-level talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Official spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.
The Seychelles delegation comprised Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Principal Minister and Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure; and Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment Pierre Laporte, among others.
Prime Minister Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on Monday as the Guest of Honour. He will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South. (With PTI Inputs)
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