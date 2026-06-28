ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Conferred With Seychelles’ ‘Guardian Of Blue Horizon’; Holds Talks With President Herminie

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred with the Seychelles’ special presidential distinction ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ during his three-day visit to the country.

Earlier in the day, Modi held talks with the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day visit, also received a ceremonial guard of honour at the State House, where he was welcomed by President Herminie.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Official spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.