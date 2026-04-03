PM Modi Hails Kerala Batter Sanju Samson's Match-Winning Brilliance In T20 World Cup
Sanju Samson's focus, confidence and intensity kept increasing. This is the identity of a true player, PM Modi told BJP karyakartas in an online meeting
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded India's star batter Sanju Samson for his exceptional performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, crediting him as a defining force behind India's title-winning campaign.
Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas from Kerala, the Prime Minister highlighted Samson’s composure under pressure, noting how his performances peaked during the crucial knockout stages of the tournament. ''As the crunch situation came and the knockout stage arrived, his performance reached its peak. His focus, confidence and intensity kept increasing. This is the identity of a true player,'' Modi told BJP workers online.
Samson played a pivotal role in India's triumphant campaign and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The right-handed batter amassed 321 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, smashing 27 fours and 24 sixes. He emerged as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.
After a quiet start in the initial matches, Samson turned the tournament around with a blistering unbeaten 97 against West Indies in a must-win Super Eight clash. He followed it up with back-to-back match-winning knocks of 89 in the semifinal against England and 89 in the final against New Zealand, anchoring India’s dominance in the knockout rounds.
In the process, Samson surpassed Virat Kohli’s record of 319 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition (2014), registering the highest tally by an Indian in the tournament’s history.
India went on to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on March 8, successfully defending their title. The victory marked a historic milestone as India became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to win consecutive editions, and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.
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