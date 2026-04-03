ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails Kerala Batter Sanju Samson's Match-Winning Brilliance In T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded India's star batter Sanju Samson for his exceptional performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, crediting him as a defining force behind India's title-winning campaign.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas from Kerala, the Prime Minister highlighted Samson’s composure under pressure, noting how his performances peaked during the crucial knockout stages of the tournament. ''As the crunch situation came and the knockout stage arrived, his performance reached its peak. His focus, confidence and intensity kept increasing. This is the identity of a true player,'' Modi told BJP workers online.

Samson played a pivotal role in India's triumphant campaign and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The right-handed batter amassed 321 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, smashing 27 fours and 24 sixes. He emerged as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.