ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Greets Medics, CAs On Doctors' Day, Chartered Accountants' Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed greetings to doctors and chartered accountants on the occasion of Doctors' Day and Chartered Accountants' Day, and said their tireless efforts have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people.

In separate messages, Modi said as the government works towards building a 'Viksit Bharat', the country's doctors will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare, advancing medical research, embracing innovation and delivering affordable, accessible healthcare for all.

The prime minister said as the country moves towards becoming a developed nation, efforts of the CAs help create an environment where enterprises can flourish and opportunities can expand for all.