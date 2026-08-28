ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan At Residence; Shares 'High Fives, Smiles'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan festival with school students at his residence, in New Delhi on Aug. 28, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan and expressed hope that the auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives. Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.

The prime minister shared photos and a video on Instagram showing the children tying rakhis. In the video, he was seen warmly interacting with the young visitors, shaking hands and high-fiving with them.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," Modi wrote in an X post in Hindi. He also wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal.

"Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," he wrote in the post.