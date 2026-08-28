PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan At Residence; Shares 'High Fives, Smiles'
The Prime Minister wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan and expressed hope that the auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives. Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.
The prime minister shared photos and a video on Instagram showing the children tying rakhis. In the video, he was seen warmly interacting with the young visitors, shaking hands and high-fiving with them.
Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2026
May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony.
May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. pic.twitter.com/8vpTrfDeIY
"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," Modi wrote in an X post in Hindi. He also wished that the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust remains eternal.
"Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," he wrote in the post.
High fives, smiles and more during today’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM. pic.twitter.com/dMTJHxlVhH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2026
On his interaction with children, he wrote, "High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM". One of the children asked the prime minister what his childhood dream was. Modi replied, "Aap logo ko milna" (To meet you all).
President Droupadi Murmu also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here. The President said that the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bonds of siblings.
She said that the sacred thread of Rakhi can be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising the bond of love and care.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. pic.twitter.com/5zvuOTUZKs— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2026
Emphasising the importance of environment conservation, President Murmu urged children to nurture plants and trees, her office said in a post on X. In another post, she extended heartiest greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organizations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2026
The President said that the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bonds of siblings. She said that the sacred… pic.twitter.com/tmIXCBY7ap
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie vibrant threads, or rakhis, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their heartfelt prayers and well wishes, and brothers reciprocate with thoughtful gifts and a promise to protect them under all circumstances.
Also Read