PM Did Not Come To LS Fearing Naravane Book Issue Not Because Of Threat From MPs: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not come to the Lok Sabha to reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address as he was scared of the issue of former army chief MM Naravane's book. Gandhi also dared those claiming that there was a threat to the prime minister from members last Thursday to "file an FIR" against the person threatening Modi. He said the government is scared of having a discussion on the Budget because of the issue of the US deal, the way it was done, and its impact on farmers.

"We are very disturbed about this idea that has been floated that members were going to threaten the PM. There is no question of that. The fact is very clear the prime minister was scared to come to the House not because of the members but because of what I was saying and he is still scared because he cannot face the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

There was no question of the Congress members attacking the prime minister, he said. "He (Modi) should have the courage to come. I also mentioned that 'look, if somebody has said that he is going to attack the PM. Please do an FIR, arrest that person'. Why you are not doing that!" Gandhi said.

"The agreement is that we will be allowed to say these points and then the discussion should happen," he said. Gandhi said the opposition is quite keen that the discussion happens.

"But let us see what the government says. My personal view is that the government is scared to have a debate. The PM did not come to the House. He was scared of what we say, he was scared of being handed Naravane's book as a first step," Gandhi said.