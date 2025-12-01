ETV Bharat / bharat

'Drama Nahi, Delivery Honi Chahiye': PM Modi To Opposition Ahead Of Parliament's Winter Session

India has proved to the world that democracy can deliver, the Prime Minister said and added that the current session is to discuss what Parliament is thinking, what it wants to do, and what it is going to do for the country.

Addressing the media at the Hans Dwar of Parliament House minutes before the session began, PM Modi urged the members, especially those from opposition parties, to focus on results, not theatrics and follow parliamentary conduct. "Drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye," PM Modi said in a direct message to the opposition against the backdrop of ruckus in both houses in the recent Parliament sessions.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political parties should prioritise "delivery over drama" during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins today (December 1, 2025).

“This winter session isn't just a ritual; it will energise the progress of development. The voting pattern seen in the recent Bihar elections also creates new hope and confidence. The world is witnessing the strength of the economy within a democratic system,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the Prime Minister said, "The opposition should also fulfil its responsibilities. There are a few parties that can't even digest defeat. Defeat has troubled them."

"Those who are newly elected to the House or those who are younger are not getting the opportunity to express the problems of their areas. This is also being restricted. Regardless of the party, first-time MPs should be given the opportunity. We should take these things seriously instead of creating drama. There are many places for this; this place is for delivery,” PM Modi added.

He stressed that Parliament must function with purpose and seriousness. “This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat.”

The Winter Session is scheduled from 1 December to 19 December, with 15 sittings expected. At least 10 draft legislations, including the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025' and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, are on the agenda. The opposition is expected to corner the government on issues like national security (against the backdrop of the Delhi blast), air pollution, vote theft allegations, and SIR.