ETV Bharat / bharat

Mood Of Bengal Suggests BJP Victory In Polls, Will Return During Oath-Taking Ceremony: PM

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls, asserting that he would return to the state for the oath-taking ceremony after results are announced on May 4.

Addressing a poll rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of presiding over 'syndicate raj', political violence and economic decline.

"The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I have to come again during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4," Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Invoking the historical significance of Barrackpore, the prime minister said the land had played a key role in India's first war of Independence in 1857 and was now preparing the ground for political change in West Bengal.